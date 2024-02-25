GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
