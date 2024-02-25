Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $136,131,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

