Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

NYSE:ERO opened at $16.58 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $234,997,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ero Copper by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,813,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ero Copper by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $10,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

