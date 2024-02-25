Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.
Ero Copper Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ERO opened at $16.58 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
