Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,204,000 after buying an additional 369,463 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 784,335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 80,321 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

