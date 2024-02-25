Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Increased by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

