Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.49. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$24.04.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.