Analysts Issue Forecasts for kneat.com, inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

kneat.com Price Performance

kneat.com stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$285.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.98.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

