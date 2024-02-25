Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.15.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$133.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$138.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

