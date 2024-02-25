FY2023 Earnings Forecast for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Issued By Roth Capital

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for LanzaTech Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LanzaTech Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.