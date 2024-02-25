IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($186.98).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 52 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($190.53).

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($188.24).

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 312.40 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of £886.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

