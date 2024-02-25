Angela Strank Acquires 5,643 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank purchased 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.36 ($25,010.53).

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Angela Strank purchased 18,188 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,653.24 ($62,519.82).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.0 %

RR stock opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.25. The company has a market cap of £29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

