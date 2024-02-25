National Bank Financial Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$53.82 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$71.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.