Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

