Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of MMSI opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

