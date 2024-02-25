StockNews.com Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. GMS has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

