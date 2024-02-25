Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $106.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Shares of VC stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

