ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

