Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $710.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.29.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
