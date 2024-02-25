Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $929.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

