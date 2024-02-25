Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 27th

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Infobird by 1,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

