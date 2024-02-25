JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 28th

JVSPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 28th. JVSPAC Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During JVSPAC Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVSAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the lifestyle sector and technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

