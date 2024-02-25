Freightos (CRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGO opened at $2.91 on Friday. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter valued at about $172,000.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

