Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 14,519,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

