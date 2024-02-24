Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $473.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $475.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.