Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

