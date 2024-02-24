The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 4,581,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

