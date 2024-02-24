Cadence Bank Purchases 238 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

ACN traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $377.97. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.