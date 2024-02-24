Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

