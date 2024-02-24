Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,503 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,810,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,654,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

