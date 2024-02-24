MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $77,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,672.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,469.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

