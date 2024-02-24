Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $456,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

