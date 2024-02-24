Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,093 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

