Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

AMGN opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

