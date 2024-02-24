Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

