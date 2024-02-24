Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.