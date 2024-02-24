Greycroft LP Invests $483,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Greycroft LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,648,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,700,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

