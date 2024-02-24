Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $181.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

