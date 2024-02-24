LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.