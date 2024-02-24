Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

