Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. 6,845,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

