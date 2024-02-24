Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

