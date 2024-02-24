Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,190 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Altria Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 752,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.