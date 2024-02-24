Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $90.01. 5,809,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

