Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

