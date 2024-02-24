McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

