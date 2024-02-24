Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.66. 1,704,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.