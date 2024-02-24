Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,504,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,170. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

