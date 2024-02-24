Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,667,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,404,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

