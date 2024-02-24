Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

