Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.82. The company had a trading volume of 597,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

